Henderson police investigate break-in, shooting that left one injured

HENDERSON (KTNV) — One victim has been hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries after confronting two men that forcibly entered the residence, according to Henderson police.

On Thursday morning, Henderson Police and Fire were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court in reference to a report of a shooting at approximately 3:00 a.m.

Preliminary investigation suggests that two black males made forced entry into the victim’s residence, and the victim confronted the suspects, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

The suspects fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival. The victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound and transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe this to be a targeted incident.

This is an active investigation with no further details to provide.