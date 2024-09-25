Henderson police identify stabbing suspect, two victims in 'stable condition'

UPDATE | Sept. 25

Henderson police have identified the stabbing suspect as 30-year-old James Atkins.

Atkins is one of the three injured, according to police.

HPD said they initially responded to Scarlet Sparrow Street and Pacific Sparrow Street for a domestic-related stabbing where Henderson fire personnel found one female victim being driven to a hospital. Fire personnel took over the female victim's care and transported her to a hospital via ambulance.

Henderson police said they found a second female victim with apparent knife wounds laying in a walkway in the 1100 block of Ruby Sparrow Street. She was then transported to a hospital by Henderson Fire.

Officers said they found a male suspect lying in the desert near the Las Vegas wash with stab wounds. He was also taken to the hospital in police custody.

Police said both female victims are in "stable condition."

Once Atkins is out of medical care, police said he will be booked into the Henderson Detention Center on two counts of Attempted Murder with a Deadly Weapon.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Henderson Tuesday evening.

Henderson Police and Fire departments responded to the 1100 block of Ruby Sparrow Street around 5:12 p.m.

Police said three people were injured and all of them were taken to a local hospital, with two in critical condition.

Police said they do have a suspect in custody and there is no active threat to the community.

We will update this report as more information is made available.



