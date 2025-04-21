Henderson police close murder case after 44 years of investigation

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department has closed a cold case that went unsolved for more than 40 years.

In March of 1981, a family member of 20-year-old Vicki Radig reported her missing when she didn't return home from work.

She had reportedly gone out with her boyfriend, Walter Bradley DeMint, but had not been seen. DeMint said he and Radig had an argument, and she ran off.

Two days later, her body was discovered in a desert area near the 900 block of Boulder Highway. Investigation revealed she died from blunt and sharp force trauma, deeming the incident a homicide.

From the beginning, DeMint was considered a person of interest. Authorities said DeMint's account of events was inconsistent with his original statement, but investigators did not have sufficient evidence for an arrest.

DeMint later passed away in 2007.

Through DNA testing from 2021-2023, it was determined that DeMint was the only viable suspect.

If he were alive, DeMint would face the possible charge of one count of open murder.