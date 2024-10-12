Henderson police arrest suspect in double homicide investigation

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police said a suspect is in custody after a double homicide happened at a residence Friday afternoon.

Around 5:56 p.m., Henderson police and fire responded to the 300 block of Black Rock Hills Drive on a report that two bodies were found inside a residence.

Police said they found a 20-year-old male and a 44-year-old female dead at the scene with gunshot wounds.

The suspect was identified by detectives as 41-year-old Karl Groschen.

Groschen was arrested without incident and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on two Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon charges.

This is an active investigation.

Henderson police said this investigation marks the eighth and ninth homicides in the city for 2024.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.