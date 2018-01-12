A married couple has been arrested for allegedly robbing a restaurant near Windmill Parkway and Pecos Road on December 6, 2017.

Around 10:40 p.m. that evening, just before closing, a male suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the register, along with personal items from the employees.

The suspect struck a female employee in the the head with the gun, causing a small laceration. He stole an undisclosed amount of cash, along with the employees' purses and credit cards, and fled the scene.

The employee that was struck was taken to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

After an extensive investigation, Henderson police arrested 43-year-old Aulanh Sisouvong and his wife, 39-year-old Ana Sisouvong. Both face robbery and fraud charges.