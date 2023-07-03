Henderson police arrest boyfriend of driver for shooting during a DUI investigation

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department arrested a 34-year-old for gunshots heard nearby a DUI investigation Saturday afternoon.

34-year-old Jordan Smith was the boyfriend of the driver who was being investigated for an alleged DUI in the area of Sunridge Heights Parkway and Eastern Avenue.

While police were investigating the DUI, multiple gunshots were heard by officers. Investigation revealed that Smith used his firearm, but police confirmed that no injuries or property damage resulted of the shooting.

Smith was taken into custody and booked into the Henderson Detention Center for "two counts of assault with a deadly weapon against a person" and "five counts for discharging a weapon where a person is endangered."

Anyone with information in this case is urged by police to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.