Henderson party ends in one person dead, one arrested for fatal shooting

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police are investigating a shooting that killed one person overnight.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Taylor Street, according to the Henderson Police Department.

A party at the home turned violent, leading to gunfire, authorities said. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect, 24-year-old Damarea Ethridge, was taken into custody without incident and booked on the following charges:



10 counts of discharging a gun within a structure/vehicle within a prohibited area

10 counts of discharging a gun/other weapon where persons might be endangered

1 count of open murder with a deadly weapon

This is being investigated as the first homicide for the City of Henderson for 2025.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.