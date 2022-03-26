Henderson man banned from flying Southwest after video shows him punching gate agent

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man from Henderson who was arrested in Atlanta for assaulting a Southwest Airlines gate agent has since been banned from the airline.

A Southwest Airlines spokesperson called it an "inexcusable attack" that resulted in 44-year-old Courtney Drummond being placed on the company's no-fly list.

"Southwest Airlines has zero tolerance for any type of assault against our employees or customers," the spokesperson wrote in an email to 13 Action News.

Video taken at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday shows a man, since identified as Drummond, punching the gate agent in the head. According to the city's police department, Drummond threatened the gate agent multiple times before punching him.

Drummond had been escorted off his flight after he "refused to comply with flight attendants" and the pilot taxied back to the gate, police said.

"We commend the quick actions of the Southwest Team who responded to protect their colleagues during this unacceptable event," the airline spokesman said. "We also appreciate the local law enforcement officers who responded to assist, and we will fully support their investigation."

Drummond was booked into Clayton County Jail for battery, simple battery, and obstruction, police said.

