Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Henderson correctional officer arrested, charged with DUI, domestic battery

items.[0].image.alt
LVMPD
Eliot Holman, a corrections officer with the Henderson Police Department
300x200 (15).png
Posted at 11:46 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 02:46:36-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Henderson Police Department says 30-year-old Eliot Holman, a corrections officer with the Henderson Police Department, was arrested by Las Vegas police.

According to a press release, in the early morning of Aug. 24, Holman was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for one count of DUI 2nd Offense and one count of Domestic Battery 1st Offense, both Misdemeanor offenses.

Holman was hired by the City of Henderson on July 5, 2016.

He has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation

The administrative investigation remains open, and no further details will be released at this time, according to HPD.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH