Henderson correctional officer arrested, charged with DUI, domestic battery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Henderson Police Department says 30-year-old Eliot Holman, a corrections officer with the Henderson Police Department, was arrested by Las Vegas police.

According to a press release, in the early morning of Aug. 24, Holman was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for one count of DUI 2nd Offense and one count of Domestic Battery 1st Offense, both Misdemeanor offenses.

Holman was hired by the City of Henderson on July 5, 2016.

He has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation

The administrative investigation remains open, and no further details will be released at this time, according to HPD.