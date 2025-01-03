Have you seen this truck? LVMPD looking for road rage shooting suspect that left one dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is asking for your help identifying a suspect in a possible road rage shooting that happened on Dec. 29 in west Las Vegas.

Just before midnight, officers responded to reports of a shooting near South Jones Boulevard and Alta Drive. Throughout the investigation, detectives determined there was an exchange of gunshots between two trucks that left one man dead.

Watch the video that left a man dead in west Las Vegas:

Man killed in possible road rage incident in west Las Vegas

Detectives said the unidentified truck is described as a dark-in-color (possibly blue) Chevrolet that was driven by a White or Hispanic man with brown hair and wearing glasses.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or using this link.