Gunman at large after killing man in parked car near Washington Avenue and Christy Lane, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An unidentified gunman is at large after a shooting on north Christy Lane and Washington Avenue on Thursday evening, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Officers were called to the area at 5:52 p.m. on a report of a male shooting into a parked vehicle near the 1200 block of north Christy Lane.

First responders located a man inside the vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man was sitting in a parked vehicle when an unidentified male walked toward it and opened fire, police said. Investigators were told the shooter fled northbound on Christy Lane before officers arrived.

Police asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.