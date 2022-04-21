Grant Sawyer Middle School teacher assaulted by student, assistant principal says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, a letter was sent out to Grant Sawyer Middle School families by the school's assistant principal saying that a student was arrested for assaulting a teacher.

Hallie Loewy, the assistant principal of Grant Sawyer Middle School, said that the teacher was not physically harmed, and that school police quickly responded and handled the situation within minutes.

The letter said due to privacy laws, the school is unable to discuss individual student matters.

"This event serves as a reminder that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus," Loewy said. "As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct."

CCSD policies and procedures applicable to this situation are being followed according to the assistant principal.

The number to contact Grant Sawyer Middle School is (702) 799-5980, if you have any questions or concerns.