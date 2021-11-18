'Going to bomb you all': Vegas man facing charges after threatening Sunrise Hospital staff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man reportedly threatened to bomb Sunrise Hospital earlier this month when he was unable to see his wife in the ICU.

Kirk Mondshour, 44, was arrested last week and facing charges for communicating a bomb threat and making a threatening phone call, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Mondshour is said to have called the hospital 11 times asking to see his wife, while she was in the ICU getting treatment.

But when hospital staff informed him he could not, according to police, Mondshour then told a nurse he was "Coming up now, going to (expletive) bomb you all. I want to talk to my wife.”

During the phone calls, police were then able to speak to Mondshour as he called the hospital while authorities were speaking to nurses in the ICU.

Authorities were then able to track down Mondshour who told them that hospital staff might have misunderstood him on the phone.

Mondshour was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Nov. 13 and is currently scheduled for a court appearance in March of 2022.