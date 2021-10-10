Fugitive leads Nye County authorities on 49-mile pursuit, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A police car chase from Pahrump ended in Las Vegas early Sunday morning.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office shared the incident on its social media after 3 a.m.

Authorities say they pulled over a driver who turned out to be a wanted fugitive who ended up leading them on a 49-mile chase.

The driver eventually crashed into a fence where he was taken into custody, according to police.

No serious injuries were reported but a passenger in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The NCSO says more details will be released later in the week.