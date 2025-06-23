UPDATE | June 25

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities have identified the officer involved in this incident as Detective Strahinja Pavlovic. Pavlovic is 32 years old and has been employed with LVMPD since 2016.

He has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

VIDEO: Jhovani Carrillo reports the latest on police shooting

Four arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting on Sunday

Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren shared that while driving westbound on Lone Mountain during surveillance, Detective Pavlovic approached the black Nissan and noticed the driver, believed to be Daiveon Stone, extend his arm as if pointing a gun. When Pavlovic heard shots against his vehicle, he returned fire.

The following are the charges for the three adult suspects related to this incident:



2 counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon

1 count of conspiracy to commit murder

2 counts of assault with a deadly weapon

2 counts of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle

WATCH NOW | Las Vegas Metro shares more details regarding police shooting on June 22

Las Vegas Metro shares more details regarding police shooting on June 22

Calvin Richards, one of the suspects, is now in stable condition. Daiveon Stone, another suspect, was released from the hospital.

A 14-year-old was also identified as a suspect. Police said he will share the same charges as the adult suspects, as well as the following:



2 counts of carrying a concealed weapon

2 counts of minor in possession of a firearm

Of the four firearms recovered by LVMPD during the incident, police said two were discovered after they had fallen from the 14-year-old suspect’s waistband as he was taken into custody. Police have not identified him at this time, and said there are no other suspects are outstanding.

UPDATE | June 24

Three suspects have been arrested following an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police booking logs.

Lazavion Payne, 19; Calvin Richards, 24; and Daiveon Stone, 29, were arrested by LVMPD.

They each face several charges including Attempted Murder, Discharging a Gun into an Occupied Structure/Craft, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Conspiracy to Commit Murder.



ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are hospitalized Monday morning after an officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas.

It began around 10:39 p.m. Sunday in the area of West Lone Mountain Road and Scott Robinson Boulevard, just west of Camino Al Norte, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were following up on a drive-by shooting investigation that happened early Sunday morning in the 5100 block of Hickman Avenue.

While there, officers saw two vehicles they believed were related to the investigation. As they followed the vehicles, people inside fired rounds toward police, hitting two LVMPD vehicles, authorities said.

WATCH | LVMPD releases details in 4th officer-involved shooting this year

Drive-by shooting investigation leads to officer-involved shooting, Las Vegas police say

An officer in one of the vehicles returned fire before the suspects fled the area.

As additional officers arrived to assist, both vehicles were located, and the occupants were detained.

Two individuals were taken to a nearby hospital, one with non-life-threatening injuries and the other in critical condition. No officers were injured during this incident.

This is the fourth officer-involved shooting of 2025. Per LVMPD policy, the identity of the officer involved will be released after 48 hours.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.