Former UFC fighter John Case arrested for battery in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former UFC fighter John Case has been accused of domestic battery in Las Vegas.

However, he is claiming that it was self-defense.

According to the arrest report for Case, Emily Whitmire, who is also an MMM figure, says that Case pushed her when she asked him to leave her home.

She told police that she pushed him back and he then threw her to the ground and kicked her.

But Case claims that Whitmire hit him first and he threw her to the ground to get her to stop.

He also said that she followed him out to his truck and hit him again.

Right now, police consider Case to be the primary aggressor.