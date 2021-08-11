Former Las Vegas maid charged with practicing medicine in converted garage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 47-year-old Las Vegas woman who used to work as a maid has been arrested for practicing medicine out of a converted garage.

According to an arrest report, Diana Hernandez, also known as Amelia Salcido-Ramirez, told police that she has always had an interest in practicing medicine but did not have any formal training or licensing.

She also admitted that she knew that practicing medicine required school, licensing etc. However, she has only completed some type of correspondence course from the Red Cross.

Police believe that she was injecting hormones and antibiotics into both men and women in a converted garage inside of a home on Colbath Street near East Charleston Boulevard and North Christy Lane.

Police reportedly found business cards inside the home for a "family doctor" under the business name of NHC Natural Health Counselors. The cards also had the words "ask for Diana" along with business hours and a phone number.

Inside the garage, police found a bed with a thin plastic covering where a person would sit. They also found a set of white drawers with several different types of medication inside.

Initially, Hernandez reportedly said she was only dispensing natural products. When asked about the hormones and syringes, she admitted to selling injections for $20 each.

Hernandez also told police that she was a maid until she hurt her arm a few months ago and that is when she began practicing medicine.

Hernandez was booked on several charges including acting as a medical practitioner without a license and possession of controlled substances with intent to sell.