Former coach at Mojave High School in North Las Vegas accused of sexual conduct with student

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former coach at Mojave High School in North Las Vegas faces a charge of sexual conduct with a student.

The Clark County School District Police Department says 21-year-old Michael Jones surrendered to authorities. He has since been arrested by school police and booked at the Clark County Detention Center.

His arrest stems from an investigation at Mojave in October 2021.

The school district says Jones’ employment has been terminated. He had served as a coach at Mojave since 2019.

CCSD Police are asking anyone with information about the case or anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Jones to call (702) 799-5411.