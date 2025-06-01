Former CEO of Silver State Health Services indicted for embezzling millions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The former CEO of a not-for-profit health center has been indicted for embezzling more than $2 million in grant money.

David Ryan Linden, 36, is accused of conspiring to steal money belonging to Silver State Health Services from June 2019 and continuing through April 2022, including federal grant money earmarked for employee salaries, by funneling grant money belonging to SSHS into bank accounts controlled by Linden and real estate investor Rich Kiran Saga.

They are also accused of using the stolen grant money to purchase commercial real estate properties.

SSHS was a Nevada corporation operating as a Federally Qualified Community Health Center; and SSHS received federal grant money from the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Linden and Saga each face one count of conspiracy to commit offense against the United States; six counts of federal program theft; one count of conspiracy to violate Sections 1956 and 1957; two counts of money laundering; two counts of money transactions in criminally derived property; and one count of false document.

A jury trial is set to begin on Dec. 2, 2025, before United States District Judge Jennifer Dorsey.

If convicted, Linden and Saga each face the maximum statutory penalty of 121 months in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case was a joint investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General. Assistant United States Attorneys Steven Myhre and Justin Washburne are prosecuting the case.