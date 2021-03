LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Nevada assemblyman is now facing several charges in a case filed by the Nevada attorney general.

Alexander Assefa resigned from his District 42 seat in January after it was revealed he was being investigated over his campaign finances.

According to the complaint, Assefa allegedly lied on several campaign expense reports, falsely reported where he lived and misappropriated campaign funds.