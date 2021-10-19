Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Flavor Flav arrested on domestic battery charge in Henderson

items.[0].image.alt
HPD
William Jonathan Drayton Jr. also known as Flavor Flav was arrested on one count of Domestic Battery according to Henderson Police Department.
Flavor Flav mugshot
Posted at 3:56 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 18:56:48-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — William Jonathan Drayton Jr., more widely known as Flavor Flav, was arrested on one count of Domestic Battery according to the City of Henderson Police Department.

The department says its officers responded to the 2000 block of Prometheus Court on Oct. 4 at about 11:40 p.m. for a domestic disturbance call.

Drayton was transported to the Henderson Detention Center where he was booked on the charge.

The Law Offices of Chesnoff and Schonfeld are representing Drayton and released this statement: "In alleged domestic violence cases, there are often two sides to the story and we will explain our side in the courtroom not in the media."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH