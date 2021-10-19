Flavor Flav arrested on domestic battery charge in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — William Jonathan Drayton Jr., more widely known as Flavor Flav, was arrested on one count of Domestic Battery according to the City of Henderson Police Department.

The department says its officers responded to the 2000 block of Prometheus Court on Oct. 4 at about 11:40 p.m. for a domestic disturbance call.

Drayton was transported to the Henderson Detention Center where he was booked on the charge.

The Law Offices of Chesnoff and Schonfeld are representing Drayton and released this statement: "In alleged domestic violence cases, there are often two sides to the story and we will explain our side in the courtroom not in the media."