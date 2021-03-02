Fire on Westlund Drive on Monday may have been intentional

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fire in a house at 1208 Westlund Drive on Monday may have been started intentionally, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

The fire was reported at 3:07 p.m. in the one-story home near Rancho Drive and Charleston Boulevard. The fire was in the kitchen of the home. No one was injured because the house was empty at the time because it was undergoing renovations.

The spokesperson for LVFR says the fire caused approximately $100,000 in damage.

No other information was provided about why LVFR believes the fire may have been started intentionally.

LOCATION OF HOUSE



