Fight over eviction turns into deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A renter is accused of shooting and killing a man after they got into a fight over eviction.

According to a police report, Antoine Cloutier and his wife were renting a room from Rafael Ampier near Twain Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard.

The couple was told by Ampier to leave immediately but Cloutier says they got into a fight with Ampier slamming his head into the ground and reportedly looked as if he was going after his wife.

Cloutier admitted to the shooting and is being charged with open murder.