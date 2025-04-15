Fight leads to fatal east Las Vegas shooting and one arrested, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating after a shooting in east Las Vegas left two people dead.

It happened around 1:31 a.m. on April 13 in the 3900 block of East Owens Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers received a call reporting a shooting in the parking lot of a business in the above location. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced both men dead at the scene.

According to police, the two men were leaving a party at a banquet hall. At some point, an argument broke out, and a separate man shot the two victims.

Police identified the shooter as 24-year-old Julio Bautista-Martinez.

Bautista-Martinez fled the scene but was later arrested and taken to the Clark County jail on two charges of open murder.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.