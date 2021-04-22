Las Vegas felon sentenced for unlawful possession of a firearm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A felon was sentenced yesterday to 46 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm that had been used in an attempted robbery, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada.

Derrick Simmons, 28, of Las Vegas, pled guilty in January to one count of felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro presided over the sentencing hearing.

According to court documents, on or about June 7, 2020, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers recovered a .22 caliber semi-automatic firearm from Simmons’ vehicle. He had previously used the firearm during an attempted robbery on June 6, 2020. Simmons is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior felony conviction in Clark County for robbery and battery with a deadly weapon.

This case was investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.