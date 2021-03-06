FBI's Las Vegas office seeking public's help to locate Mykalai Kontilai

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mykalai Kontilai is wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement in a series of criminal activities in Las Vegas.

The company known as Collectors Coffee, Inc., dba Collector’s Café (CCI), was founded in 2007, and operated by Mykalai Kontilai through 2019.

From approximately 2012 to 2018, the FBI says Kontilai allegedly obtained investors' funds with the intent to convert those funds for personal use.

Victims are believed to have invested more than $23 million into CCI.

Authorities say financial records and interviews indicate that Kontilai deviated from the stated business model by allegedly withdrawing large amounts of cash for purposes believed to have been personal in nature.

On March 10, 2020, Kontilai was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Colorado, on one count of Conspiracy to Obstruct Proceedings, two counts of Obstruction of Proceedings, one count of Tampering with Documents, and two counts of False Statements.

On June 3, 2020, Kontilai was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nevada, on one count of Securities Fraud, six counts of Wire Fraud, six counts of Laundering of Money Instruments, one count of Money Transaction in Property Derived from Specified Unlawful Activity, and four counts of Willful Failure to File Return.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the FBI's Las Vegas Field Office at (702) 385-1281.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at Tips.FBI.gov.

To view more information about Kontilai and the case visit FBI.gov.