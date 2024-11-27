FBI looking for victims of a fraudster across multiple states including Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A series of investment fraud schemes that span multiple states has the FBI asking Nevadans if they have fallen victim.

According to authorities, Matthew "Matt" Jess Thrash was indicted in the Eastern District of Texas and is facing multiple federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering.

Investigators believe Thrash targeted victims right here in Las Vegas as well as in Los Angeles, Florida, and Texas.

“Mr. Thrash used and employed various fraudulent schemes to obtain money from others. A critical component of his schemes was presenting himself as a successful businessman with lucrative investment opportunities. Individuals should not be embarrassed if they invested in one of his schemes. We encourage you to come forward so that you can receive assistance and help us hold him accountable in a court of law,” said FBI Dallas Acting Special Agent in Charge P. J. O’Brien.

Some of the schemes involved the fake sale of stocks and running a fake sports memorabilia store.

If you or anyone you know may have been scammed, the FBI is asking you to fill out a form at the link here.

