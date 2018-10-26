Father-son team sentenced to series of robberies in Las Vegas, Henderson

A father and son who stole nearly $10,000 during eight armed robberies in 2017 were sentenced Friday to federal prison.

Jeffrey Alan James, 53, and his son, Jessy Stewart James, 24, both of Las Vegas, each pleaded guilty in April to seven counts of Hobbs Act Robbery and one count of Bank Robbery. Jeffrey James was sentenced to 15 years in prison and Jessy James was sentenced to two years in prison. In addition to the prison term, a judge sentenced each defendant to five years of supervised release.

From Jan. 19, 2017, to Feb. 16, 2017, the father-son duo robbed six smoke shops and two credit unions at gunpoint. They stole a total of approximately $10,000 and Marlboro cigarettes.

During the Silver State Schools Credit Union robbery, Jeffrey James pointed a BB gun revolver in the direction of a teller’s head. Meanwhile, Jessy James placed a suitcase on the counter and told another teller that if she followed their instructions she would not get shot. They stole approximately $4,000.

The final robbery occurred at the America First Credit Union where Jessy James threatened a teller with a BB gun and presented a note that read, “This is a robbery, not a joke.” Jeffrey James acted as a getaway driver. They stole approximately $4,207.

Jeffrey James has previously been convicted in the District of Nevada for committing a string of bank and credit union robberies in Las Vegas. In a separate case, he was also previously convicted in state court in Las Vegas, Nevada, for committing a gunpoint robbery of a bar.

The case was investigated by the Henderson Police Department, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the FBI.