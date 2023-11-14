Watch Now
Ex-Raiders WR Zay Jones arrested on misdemeanor domestic battery charge, awaits first appearance

Posted at 5:48 PM, Nov 13, 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Zay Jones has been arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

Jones was booked into the Duval County Jail and was scheduled to make a first appearance before a judge Tuesday morning. Jail records did not indicate exactly why Isaiah Avery Jones, 28, had been arrested.

The jail shows his arrest was for domestic battery causing bodily harm.

The Jaguars say, "we are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information."

According to his career stats on the league's website, Jones played with the Raiders from 2019 to 2021.

