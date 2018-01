38-year-old Luis Busso, a former 3rd-grade teacher at Ira J. Earl Elementary School, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of lewdness with a child under 14-years-old.

The details surrounding the incident are limited at the moment but CCSD was able to confirm that Busso was hired on Aug. 13, 2008, and fired on May 25, 2017.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.