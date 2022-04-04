Elementary school in Henderson on lockdown after armed robbery nearby

HENDERSON (KTNV) — An elementary school in Henderson was on lockdown Monday afternoon after an armed robbery in the area, the Henderson Police Department announced.

Selma F. Bartlett Elementary School was placed on a "soft lockdown," police said, due to the heavy police presence after an armed robbery in the 1100 block of Green Valley Parkway.

As of 3:26 p.m., there was a "heavy police presence" near Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway, police said.

"This is an active scene and investigation," Henderson police wrote. "Please avoid the area."

Officials did not immediately offer any additional information. This is a developing story.