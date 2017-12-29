UPDATE: Arrest made after elderly woman hit by U-Haul truck

UPDATE AT 4 P.M. DEC. 28: Henderson police say that the elderly woman struck by a U-Haul truck has died.

The driver of the U-Haul truck, 22-year-old Nichole Zimmerman, has been arrested. She's being held at the Henderson Detention Center.

Zimmerman is facing felony charges related to leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid or notify police.

This is the 11th traffic fatality investigated by Henderson police in 2017.

ORIGINAL STORY

Henderson police have confirmed reports of an elderly woman struck by a U-Haul truck in the Walmart parking lot at 540 Marks Street, near Sunset and U.S. 95.

The U-Haul truck did not stop after hitting the woman and continued onto the U.S. 95. A Henderson officer followed the truck and made the stop near the College exit. The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. and at this time the U-Haul driver is being interviewed.

The elderly woman has been transported to Sunrise Hospital with severe injuries.