East Las Vegas barricade stems from person threatening someone with a knife, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are working a barricade situation in east Las Vegas.
It is happening in the 3700 block of Gershon Court, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
This stems from an incident in which one person pulled out a knife and threatened another person, authorities said.
The person with the knife went back into a residence. Officers tried to get the person to exit the hours, but have been unsuccessful so far.
SWAT and crisis negotiators are responding. Please avoid the area.
Crime & Court on Channel 13
Video shows end of police chase through east Las Vegas
Woman 'violently ejected' from Trump Hotel Las Vegas, wrongful death suit says
Domestic dispute turns deadly after son stabs father, police say
LVMPD investigating 'suspicious' death in vacant lot near north end of the Strip
Police searching for bus assault suspect
LVMPD investigating reports of Teslas being set on fire
LVMPD says teen 'takeover' of Meadows Mall is under control
One person dead after overnight barricade in southwest Las Vegas
Police responding to barricade situation in southwest valley
FULL PRESSER: LVMPD investigating shooting death in central valley