East Las Vegas barricade stems from person threatening someone with a knife, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are working a barricade situation in east Las Vegas.

It is happening in the 3700 block of Gershon Court, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

This stems from an incident in which one person pulled out a knife and threatened another person, authorities said.

The person with the knife went back into a residence. Officers tried to get the person to exit the hours, but have been unsuccessful so far.

SWAT and crisis negotiators are responding. Please avoid the area.

