Driver to serve at least 15 years in prison after deadly DUI crash in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new sentence with the same results took place Tuesday for a man involved in a deadly DUI crash in 2018.

Henry Aparicio will still serve between 15 and 44 years in prison for killing Christa and Damaso Puente in May of 2018.

The Supreme Court ordered a new sentencing, finding the judge in the initial case allowed impact statements from people not legally considered victims, an action that forced the victims’ families to experience the tragedy again in this latest hearing.

The husband and wife died while stopped at a red light on Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way.

Aparicio was drunk and driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. Police reports say he did not attempt to stop.