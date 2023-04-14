Driver facing DUI charges after crashing into palm tree

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver is facing DUI charges after driving off the road and crashing into a palm tree in North Las Vegas.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said this happened just after 3 p.m. near Civic Center Boulevard.

Officers said a black pickup truck was attempting to turn east onto Cheyenne Avenue.

That's when the driver lost control of the vehicle and then drove over a curb and sidewalk into a landscaped area where it hit a palm tree.

Police said the driver had no signs of injuries but did seem impaired.

He was arrested for DUI and other traffic-related offenses.