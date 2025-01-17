Driver arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed one, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a crash Thursday evening.

Authorities said it happened around 6 p.m. in the area of Owens Avenue and A Street, east of I-15.

A man was on the road on Owens Avenue, standing or bent over in the right lane near the sidewalk, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2006 Nissan Murano hit the man then fled the scene heading east on Owens.

The pedestrian was taken to UMC Trauma by medical responders but succumbed to his injuries and died.

Police later located the driver at a gas station on the corner of Washinton Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The driver was arrested on hit-and-run-related charges.

The pedestrian's death marked the 8th traffic-related death in the LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.

This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.