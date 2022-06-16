Driver arrested after tractor trailer crash in south Las Vegas valley kills passenger

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver was arrested after a fatal tractor trailer crash on Blue Diamond Road on Friday, the Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol said.

In a press release sent Thursday, state police shared details of the crash that happened on June 10 at approximately 10:28 a.m., east of mile marker 14 on Blue Diamond.

Two people were inside the Western Star Tractor Trailer as it traveled eastbound on Blue Diamond in the middle lane, state police said.

"The tractor trailer was traveling at a speed too fast for conditions as it approached a curve," officials stated.

Police said the trailer overturned onto its right side and skidded into the desert just south of Blue Diamond, where it rotated counter-clockwise.

The front passenger, since identified as 32-year-old Raul Chagollan, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Armando Lazaro Jr. Fonte, whom police identified as the driver, was arrested on suspicion of impairment "along with other charges" and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, state police said.

Nevada State Police said this crash marked the 22nd fatal crash they've responded to in 2022, and the 27th fatality.