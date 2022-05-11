Driver arrested after 5-vehicle crash that killed 2 passengers on I-15 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 26-year-old man was arrested after a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas that killed two people.

Nevada State Police identified the driver as Marik Macklin. He was charged with two counts of DUI resulting in death and one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, a public information officer stated.

The freeway was closed for approximately six hours on Saturday after the crash in the northbound lanes, near Charleston Boulevard. It happened at approximately 5:51 p.m., police said.

Preliminary details indicate a white Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on I-15 in the HOV lane, police said. As it was about to enter the HOV flyover ramp to U.S. 95 northbound, the Camry hit the impact attenuator — the "crash cushion" designed to absorb the impact of a car and minimize damage.

"Two unrestrained passengers, one female and one male, were ejected from the Camry," Nevada State Police stated. Both were transported to University Medical Center's trauma center, where they were pronounced dead. Two additional passengers of the Camry were taken to the same hospital with injuries police described as serious but non-life-threatening.

Four other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver of one of those cars was transported to UMC's trauma center with minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the Camry, since identified as Macklin, was arrested.

Speed and impairment are believed to have been contributing factors in the crash, according to NSP.

As of this report, neither of the deceased Camry passengers had been publicly identified. 13 Action News requested a more detailed report of the crash from Nevada State Police.

