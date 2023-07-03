Drive-by shooting leaves one dead on Boulder Highway, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said one person died after a sedan approached and fired rounds at them Saturday night.

Police said two other adults were injured from the shooting.

Police received a ShotSpotter gun detection alert at a business located in the 4100 block of Boulder Highway around 11:54 p.m. This intersects E. Desert Inn Road.

Investigation so far indicates that the person was standing in front of the business when a black sedan approached, fired rounds at them, and then fled the scene.

The vehicle was gone when police arrived.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identification of the person who died as well of the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.