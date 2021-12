LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a domestic incident at an apartment complex Monday morning.

Police say they were called to the 7000 block of Gowan Road, near Tenaya Way, at about 7 a .m. for a domestic call.

A man then refused to exit the residence and police said the incident turned into a barricade situation with SWAT.

Eventually, the man was taken into custody without incident, according to police.