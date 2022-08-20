DMV Police arrest man for selling and attempting to sell stolen cars online to unsuspecting customers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada DMV Police force has never gotten offended when people are surprised to learn they exist, according to Chief JD Decker.

"We get that a lot," Decker said, "and we like to say that we're Nevada's best kept secret when it comes to law enforcement."

The department focuses on all things that have to be processed through the DMV, and fraudulent activities associated with vehicle ownership.

One example of their enforcement efforts was the recent arrest of David Pereria, 27, after DMV investigators tracked a stolen truck to one Pereria was selling on Facebook Marketplace and Offer Up with an asking price of $27,000 cash.

The DMV said Pereria was arrested by investigators as he was meeting with an unsuspecting buyer, and he'd already sold a stolen car to a previous victim for $18,000 in cash.

Decker said the department is looking at the possibility of a criminal ring of individuals stealing cars out of state and selling them in Nevada after altering identifiers on the vehicles.

"They're hiding the VINs," he said, "hiding the fact that the vehicle has been stolen, and then trying to resell it to the public so we know that's going on."

Decker said buyers should be wary of any online purchase that is severely discounted, especially for pickup trucks, where sellers demand cash.

"Those are big red flags," he said.

Decker also advised people to do business through DMV-licensed car dealerships.

Ross Hanna, General Manager of The Car Company, said the DMV is tough on used car dealers.

"Everyone who is in this business has to go through an extensive background check," Hanna said, "bonded, insured, you name it. The DMV really holds the used car dealers accountable."

Hanna said, while person to person sales can be cheaper and aren't subject to sales tax, DMV regulations and protections can't often be enforced on those sales done mostly online.

"The older established dealerships, typically, you're not going to get these problems because, if they have a habit of doing something, the DMV is going to come down pretty quick," he said. "DMV here, there's no middle ground with these guys."

Decker advised people looking to buy a car from a person instead of a dealership to run the car through VIN Decoder website, the National Insurance Crime Bureau website, or take the vehicle to a DMV VIN inspection location to ensure its legitimately owned.