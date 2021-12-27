DMV officers arrest registration service owner in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The owner of a Las Vegas vehicle registration business has been arrested by Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles investigators for allegedly forging notary signatures on vehicle title transactions.

Andre Alonzo Chambers, 44, of North Las Vegas was taken into custody on Dec. 16 by Nevada DMV Compliance Enforcement officers on a bench warrant issued by the Las Vegas Justice Court.

DMV officers were assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Chambers is the owner of DMV ASAP of Las Vegas, a licensed document preparation service that submits vehicle registration transactions and title transfers on behalf of customers.

"The Nevada DMV Central Services and Compliance Enforcement divisions conduct regular audits and review documentation submitted by third-party document preparation services," said Compliance Enforcement Division Chief J.D. Decker.

Officials say a person notified the DMV Central Services Division and it alerted the Compliance Enforcement officers of suspicious business transactions conducted.

The investigation revealed that Chambers had allegedly forged the signatures of licensed notaries public as a way of expediting out-of-state title transfers for his customers, who were unaware that their documents were being falsified.

“The integrity of transactions conducted on behalf of customers is paramount, whether they are processed internally by DMV or by those advertising services for hire,” Decker said. “DMV controls and audits allow us to ensure that these third-party services are conducted legally and that consumers are protected from fraudulent transactions.”

The DMV allows third-party document preparation services, properly licensed by the Nevada Secretary of State, to conduct a limited range of transactions for customers who would prefer not to go through the DMV directly.

Chambers was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on five counts of forgery. If convicted, he could face one to four years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000 and restitution on each charge.