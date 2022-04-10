DEVELOPING: North Las Vegas police investigate homicide on Carey and McCarran Friday night

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a release sent by the North Las Vegas Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. on Friday night in reference to a shooting on East Carey Avenue and North McCarran Street.

Police say an officer arrived and located a male victim, unknown age, who was dead on scene.

Detectives and CSI were called in according to NLVPD to investigate. The intersection was closed last night and the public was urged to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers where you can remain anonymous.

