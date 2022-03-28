Woman's body found in storage unit in northwest Las Vegas; death considered suspicious

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman in her 50s was found dead in a storage unit in northwest Las Vegas on Monday morning, and police consider her death suspicious.

Homicide detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were on scene in the 8800 block of Centennial Parkway (near Durango Drive) on Monday.

Lt. Ray Spencer said police were called to the storage unit at approximately 6:30 a.m. after the woman's body was discovered.

What makes her death particularly suspicious, Spencer said, is that there is no way to lock the storage unit from the inside.

"We know for a fact, you cannot close this door and lock her in there without knowing that she was in there," Spencer said.

Travis Jensen, KTNV Homicide detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigate after a woman's body was found in a storage unit in northwest Las Vegas on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Police believe the woman had been living in the storage unit for at least the past several days, and "we know there were several other individuals staying inside that storage unit with her," Spencer said. It appears "a lot of drug use" was involved as well, he added.

Investigators were still waiting for the coroner to arrive as of 11 a.m., and Spencer said police didn't expect a ruling on what caused the woman's death until Tuesday.

Police do know who the listed renter of the storage unit is, and are in the process of speaking with that person, Spencer said.

Anyone with information that could help this investigation is asked to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or visiting crimestoppersofnv.com.



