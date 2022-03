LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a homicide Thursday night in northwest Las Vegas.

Investigators were on scene in the 9300 block of Gilcrease Avenue (near Hualapai Way), said Lt. Ray Spencer with the department's Homicide Section.

Spencer said he would give a press briefing at 9:30 p.m. to provide more information about the investigation.

No additional details were provided at the time of this report.

This is a developing story.