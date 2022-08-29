Watch Now
Detectives investigate homicide east of Las Vegas Strip

KTNV
Posted at 7:10 AM, Aug 29, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person was killed early Monday morning east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 600 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near University Center Drive, LVMPD officials said.

In an email notifying media of the murder, a public information officer did not specify how many people were killed or whether any suspects were in custody.

Additional information was expected in a press release promised Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

