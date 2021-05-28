Watch
Detectives in Las Vegas ask possible sexual assault victims to come forward

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
53-year-old Arrold Jean was arrested on May 26, 2021, and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He is accused by police of multiple counts of sexual assault and authorities are asking any additional victims or people with information to call 702-828-3421.
Posted at 8:47 PM, May 27, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas say they have arrested a man in his 50s for multiple counts of sexual assault and detectives are asking anyone who may have been a victim, or anyone who knows information about the incidents in question, to come forward.

53-year-old Arrold Jean was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Online records show Jean is being held on $1,000 bail and scheduled to appear in court on June 2.

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are asking anyone with information to call the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. You can also submit a tip online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

