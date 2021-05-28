Detectives in Las Vegas ask possible sexual assault victims to come forward

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas say they have arrested a man in his 50s for multiple counts of sexual assault and detectives are asking anyone who may have been a victim, or anyone who knows information about the incidents in question, to come forward.

53-year-old Arrold Jean was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Online records show Jean is being held on $1,000 bail and scheduled to appear in court on June 2.

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are asking anyone with information to call the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. You can also submit a tip online at crimestoppersofnv.com.