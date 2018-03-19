A nonprofit just pulled off a big event despite some major setbacks.

One of the trucks donated to Project 150 was vandalized.

Students who need clean clothes or just pens and pencils turn to Project 150. Even for the milestones like prom, the nonprofit offers tuxes and gowns.

"The community is always in need of additional items or additional services, and that just takes us back a step or two," said Tino Arredondo, a volunteer with Project 150.

Their newest truck was the one that was spray painted and they just got it in December 2017.

Not only was their truck marked with graffiti, but the gas was also siphoned, and the battery was stolen in the past few months too. This won't stop them, but it costs money, money that could've been a warm coat or a scholarship.

"Any kind of setback like this is obviously going to cost us a lot to repair it, but also the moral," said Arredondo.

They didn't slow down this weekend for Prom Closet at Zappos.

"We're not going to allow it to damper our spirits," said Arredondo.

Even with one of their two trucks hit by criminals, they aren't pumping the brakes.