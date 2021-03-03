Denver man accused of assaulting Laughlin girl he met on Facebook

LAUGHLIN (KTNV) — A Denver man was arrested in Laughlin after reportedly forcing a girl under 16 to have sex.

Michael Buskirk, 20, met the young victim on Facebook a couple of months ago, according to his arrest report.

The girl’s parents agreed to allow him to move into their apartment in Laughlin until he was able to find his own place and picked him up at the airport in Las Vegas on Feb. 20.

On Feb. 28, Las Vegas police received a call from the girl’s father, who said he had become aware that his daughter was sexually assaulted.

Police interviewed the girl who said she had been assaulted by “Ashton.” She explained that Buskirk preferred to be called Ashton because Michael Buskirk was his “dead name.”

She told police that she and Ashton were cuddling in her bed after her parents went to sleep when Ashton forced her to have sex. She told police that she asked him to stop several times and told him that he was hurting her.

When police interviewed Buskirk, he admitted that he and the girl were cuddling but said he fell asleep on the floor.

When confronted by police, Buskirk became quiet for about 30 seconds before making a moaning sound. He then told the police that they were speaking to “Ashton.”

Ashton then reportedly admitted that he had sex with the girl. He said he intentionally put on 2 condoms because “he did not want to get someone’s child pregnant.”

Buskirk also reportedly admitted that he knew what he did was wrong.

Buskirk was placed under arrest. He is facing two charges of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 16.