Death of man found in apartment being investigated as homicide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment in the area of Rancho Drive and Coral Lane on Thursday.

Management of an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Rancho Lake Drive called police after they entered one of the units and found the man's body, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to police, the man "appeared to have been there for some time." His body had decomposed to the extent that officers couldn't immediately determine how he died.

Police moved forward with a suspicious death investigation, and medical examiners determined the man's death was the result of a homicide.

The victim was not publicly identified by police in a press release sent Monday.

Officers urged anyone with information about the case to contact LVMPD's homicide section at 702-828-3521 or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.